The Lake Tyler Marina Resort said in a Facebook post that because of lake levels, the Lake Tyler ramps will be closed for the time being.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Following significant rainfall and storms that moved through East Texas Wednesday night, all ramps on Lake Tyler are closed until further notice.

The Lake Tyler Marina Resort said in a Facebook post that because of lake levels, the Lake Tyler ramps will be closed for the time being.