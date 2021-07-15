Alto woman dead after Wednesday two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County

Rebecca Stone Lindsey, 72, of Alto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

On Wednesday around 10:40 a.m., DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-69, approximately 4.8 miles south of the city of Alto in Cherokee County.

The investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling south on US-69 in the outside lane, changed lanes, and struck the back of a trailer being towed by a 2018 Kenworth truck-tractor.

The driver of the Chrysler was identified as Rebecca Stone Lindsey, 72, of Alto. Lindsey was pronounced at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

The driver of the Kenworth was identified as Edward Rhodes, 52, of Nacogdoches. Rhodes was not injured in the crash.