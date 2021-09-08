Shots fired during car chase in Angelina County

Witnesses say shots were fired between the vehicles.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Shots were fired in Angelina County during a vehicle case on Wednesday near Lufkin Avenue and Loop 287, the Angelina County Sheriff's Department is reporting.

Law enforcement was called around 4:15 p.m. and a vehicle chase ensued between a car and a pickup. Witnesses say shots were fired between the vehicles.

The chase ended in a rollover accident at the intersection of Lone Star Road and Lufkin Avenue. There were some injuries, but non were life-threatening.

Law enforcement says all suspects have been detained and there is no threat to the public.