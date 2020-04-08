Annual Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.

NEW YORK — A holiday tradition for many will not take place this year.

"We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition," MSGE said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now."

For almost a century, the Rockettes have been American icons. They have appeared at Radio City Music Hall in hundreds of stage spectaculars, and have participated in many historic and memorable events—like joining the USO and traveling abroad to entertain the troops and support wartime effort, and performing at the inauguration of the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush, in 2001. Take a trip down memory lane to see how the Rockettes have evolved as an iconic part of American history.