Students showcase their animals, ag projects at 15th annual Smith County Youth Expo in Bullard

This year’s expo features 295 projects entered by more than 165 students from Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse, Winona, and Smith County 4-H.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — Several students are showcasing their hard work, their animals and agriculture projects this week at the Smith County Youth Expo in Bullard ISD's FFA School Farm and Teaching Laboratory.

This is the 15th year for the Smith County Youth Expo, an annual event where local FFA students and 4-H members showcase their steers, barrows, lambs, goats, broilers, rabbits and ag mechanics projects.

"I like showing because it is definitely something different than sports, it teaches you a lot of experiences that other sports won't have, like responsibility," Bullard High School junior Delaney Taylor said. "My animals are solely on me and it's so good to know I'm taking care of something, and it relies on me."

This year’s expo features 295 projects entered by more than 165 students from Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse, Winona, and Smith County 4-H.

"I tell my students, win or lose, you learn something and are able to improve for next year." Bullard FFA teacher Stephen Hindman said.