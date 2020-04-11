AP: Matt Schaefer wins re-election for Texas House District 6

Incumbent Republican Matt Schaefer has won his re-election race against Democratic challenger Julie Gobble.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Incumbent Republican Matt Schaefer has won his re-election race against Democratic challenger Julie Gobble.

He is married to Jasilyn, who is the director of the Apache Belles of Tyler Junior College. They are parents to two young children, a daughter Quincy and a son Graham.

Schaefer is currently a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and in 2010 he served in Afghanistan near the Iranian border with a provincial reconstruction team. In the private sector, he is self-employed working in real estate and law. He was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in November 2012 after successfully challenging the late Rep. Leo Berman in the Republican primary.

He has degrees in finance and law from Texas Tech University.

“Growing up during hard financial times meant Matt learned to work at an early age,” according to Schaefer’s campaign website. “His first job was at 13 when he and his older brother Sean hoed weeds in peanut fields for minimum wage. Throughout high school Matt worked mowing lawns, fixing fences, hauling hay, and sacking groceries. He played football at Cisco Junior College before heading to Texas Tech. Matt paid his living expenses in college by running his own window washing business, working at an iron foundry and as a bank clerk.”

Schaefer made headlines across the nation in September 2019 following a mass shooting in the Midland-Odessa area. Seven people were killed and at least 20 more were injured.

After the shooting, Schaefer took to Facebook to express his thoughts on the string of incidents which was met with mixed reactions: