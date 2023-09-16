Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' East Texas man who led law enforcement on chase, rammed police cars

Officials say the suspect rammed several police vehicles in Lamar County. Due to this and other past behavior, he is considered to be dangerous.

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — East Texas officials are searching for a fugitive who may be armed.

According to the Titus County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Sept. 15, Matthew Colvile, of Titus County, led Lamar County law enforcement on a multi-county chase through Red River County and into northern Titus County while driving a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say Colvile bailed out of the vehicle at his house on Titus County Road 1925 and began to run. The TCSO says Colvile got on a dark-colored side-by-side UTV and disappeared into a large wooded area.

Officials say he rammed several police vehicles in Lamar County. Due to this and other past behavior, he is considered to be dangerous.

Colvile is still at-large and has warrants out of Titus County. He is expected to also face multiple felony charges in other counties.

"Colvile is believed to be in possession of at least one firearm," the TCSO said. "The Titus County Sheriff's Office is asking that if he is seen, to not approach Colvile and call in his location."