INSIDE THE STORM: Athens pawn shop rides out severe weather

"It was different, Athens doesn't ever get hit, I wasn't expecting it." Jenkins said.

TYLER, Texas — Athens Army Navy & Pawn, located 704 W. Corsicana St., was caught in the winds of Friday night's storm.

Pawnshop employee Colton Jenkins and his coworker were getting ready to close down shop when the storm hit.

Jenkins spoke to CBS19 and described the events.

"The rain started picking up so I went to watch the rain," Jekins said. "I noticed the rain was coming straight towards a truck on the road and that is when the door started to push me while I was trying to push the door open. I took a step back and said, 'Shane, tornado!' because all I saw was a wall of gray."

Jenkins says ceiling tiles were falling as the storm shook the building, he made his to the store's safe room. The concrete room also began shaking as the storm passed through, Jenkins claims.

