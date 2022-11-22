x
Barn with multiple tractors, equipment catches fire in Henderson County

PSFR said the barn was heavily engulfed in flames and a diesel tank was threatened.

EUSTACE, Texas — A large barn with tractors and other equipment burned down following a fire Monday in Henderson County. 

According to the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, volunteer firefighters responded to aid the Eustace Fire Department with a large barn-type structure on fire that had multiple tractors, other equipment and hay all inside.  

PSFR said the barn was heavily engulfed in flames and a diesel tank was threatened. One of the engines used a deck gun to knock the fire down and cool down the diesel tank. 

Another engine helped in finishing the fire extinguishment. The owner of the building brought a skid steer that helped with removing metal and spreading out the burning hay, Payne Springs fire said.

