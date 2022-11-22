Barn with multiple tractors, equipment catches fire in Henderson County

PSFR said the barn was heavily engulfed in flames and a diesel tank was threatened.

Example video title will go here for this video

EUSTACE, Texas — A large barn with tractors and other equipment burned down following a fire Monday in Henderson County.

According to the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, volunteer firefighters responded to aid the Eustace Fire Department with a large barn-type structure on fire that had multiple tractors, other equipment and hay all inside.

PSFR said the barn was heavily engulfed in flames and a diesel tank was threatened. One of the engines used a deck gun to knock the fire down and cool down the diesel tank.