East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time

During those difficult moments immediately after the fire, the community came to support the family.

MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles.

Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which made them unable to save items such as her diabetic daughter's phone that allows her to track her blood glucose levels.

Sabrina Gonzales, who is Johnson's mother, said the family was already experiencing financial struggles before this incident.