BE REMARKABLE: Anita Gildon

LONGVIEW, Texas — Anita Gildon's inspiration came out of tragedy; specifically, losing her parents and her husband in the span of a year.

"I was gifted with the years I had with them," she said, adding that "right now, everything I do is in memory of my parents and my husband."

Instead of resorting to anger, Gildon helps out others in her community, making her one remarkable person. Anita takes care of senior citizens at nursing homes in the Longview area. During the holidays, she also adopted families from Angel Tree and provided them with gifts, money and food.

"I buy for people that I know that need food," Gildon said. "And if they need something fixed, I like to help them with that, too."

Her kindness is a trait that's been with her since birth. "That's how my parents raised me," she said. "And in the church. So we're supposed to have a giving heart."

Gildon says it's what we're supposed to do - take care of each other.

"If would do what they're supposed to do, we wouldn't have the hunger and the homeless and people living on the streets - we should be helping everybody," Gildon said.

Her friend Shawna nominated her for her ability to give back to the community.

"She's got the kindest heart of anybody I know. And, you know, she's very deserving," Shawna said.