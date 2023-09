Athena Greek Restaurant announced its closure to its customers through a flyer on their doors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — A beloved local Greek restaurant is closing its doors in Tyler.

Athena Greek Restaurant said in a statement they were sad to announce the closure of their business.

The restaurant and building was bought out by a developer, according to a flyer on their front door.

The restaurant owners are thankful for all the business they have received over the years and memories created with devoted customers.