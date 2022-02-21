Big Sandy ISD to release early Wednesday, asks for prayers after student's death

Students and staff will be released early to attend his services.

BIG SANDY, Texas — Big Sandy ISD is asking for continued prayers following the death this past week of a student, and classes will end early on Wednesday to allow students and staff to attend his services.

“As our school community continues to grieve the loss of Braidan Smeltzer, Big Sandy ISD will have an early release on Wednesday, February 23rd, so that those who wish to attend his service may do so,” the district said in a statement posted Monday morning on its Facebook page. “School will be dismissed at 12:18 pm.”

Braidan, 17, was killed in a wreck Thursday night on White Oak Road about 7 miles east of Big Sandy, according to information released this past week by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.