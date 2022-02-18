Lindale ISD mourning loss of high school student

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD is mourning the loss of a high school student.
According to the district, sophomore Lorenzo DeLeon died in a vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday.
"This loss is sure to raise many emotions for our entire school," LISD said in a statement.
Lindale ISD says the high school has counselors and local youth pastors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding DeLeon's death.
"We are saddened by this loss to our school community.," the district said in a statement. "Lindale ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student’s family. Please pray for all that were impacted as a result of this tragedy."
