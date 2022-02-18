Lindale ISD mourning loss of high school student

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions for our entire school," LISD said in a statement.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD is mourning the loss of a high school student.

According to the district, sophomore Lorenzo DeLeon died in a vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions for our entire school," LISD said in a statement.

Lindale ISD says the high school has counselors and local youth pastors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding DeLeon's death.