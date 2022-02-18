Local teen killed, 2 more injured after driver tries to avoid hitting animal, crashes into trees

DPS says none of the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck.

LINDALE, Texas — An East Texas teen is dead and two more were injured following a Thursday night crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), around 8:40 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Road 472, just west of Lindale.

The preliminary investigation revealed a car was traveling east on CR 472 when the driver tried to avoid an animal in the roadway. The driver went off the road and hit several trees. One passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

DPS reports the 16-year-old male driver was treated at released at the scene. A 15-year-old male passenger was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. A 16-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at a Tyler medical center.

