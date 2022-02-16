Caldwell Arts Academy hosted music event in honor of Black History Month

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Arts Academy theater filled with applause and rhythm Tuesday night as students and community members united to honor Black History Month.
This year's event was inspired through the vision of Caldwell Star Jabryn Craston who suggested the program to honor Stevie Wonder.
“Stevie Wonder has inspired me to start playing keys because of his specific style and genre, I use that when I play. I want those who attend to take away that Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest,” he said.
