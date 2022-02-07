Local Child Hunger Programs Manager honored for Black History Month

East Texas Food Bank Child Hunger Programs Manager Valencia Watson has been working with the food bank for 8 years and loves making a difference in her community.

TYLER, Texas — A local child hunger programs manager is being honored for Black History Month.

East Texas Food Bank Child Hunger Programs Manager Valencia Watson has been working with the food bank for nearly 10 years and loves making a difference in her community of East Texas.

“I really love helping people, especially children, since they can’t advocate for themselves,” said Watson. “That’s what brought me here. I can do some ‘hands-on’ with being able to help families and children,” she explained in a prepared statement.

A spokesperson for the local food bank said they are, "thankful to have Valencia as a 'Hunger Hero' as we honor her and celebrate Black History Month."