Police find body of man in East Texas creek

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Gary Thomas ordered the body be sent for autopsy.

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department found the body of a man in a creek on Sunday.

According to the PPD, just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a wooded area off of Highway 155, near Loop 256, after a landowner spotted a body in a creek.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of man in the "later stages" of decomposition.

The PPD says detectives were able to locate an ID in the man's clothing, which belonged to a 53-year-old from Tennessee. Police say the man was homeless and believed to be living in the nearby woods.

“Right now, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but we are looking at all possibilities.” Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to contact family members and to confirm the identity. We will not release the identity until that is complete. “

