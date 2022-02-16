Brownsboro Fire Department seeks donations after firefighter's home gets damaged by fire

While the house remains intact, a large amount of work and repairs are needed to get the family back inside their home.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro Fire Department is collecting donations to help one of their own firefighters whose home was damaged following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday and they discovered the home belonged to Robert Mitchell, a BFD firefighter known for his selflessly giving and responding to all kinds of calls.

Mitchell was also recently voted "Rookie of the Year" at the fire department.

"We are honored to have Robert Mitchell on our department and now that he has a need it is our turn to give back," Brownsboro Fire said on Facebook.

With Mitchell's permission, the fire department has created a plan to accept donations of any kind, such as monetary, clothing or furniture, to help him, his wife Wendy and their kids recover.

The Mitchells have four kids, Marvin, 14, Abigail,12, Danny, 4 and Kevin, 3.

While the house remains intact, a large amount of work and repairs are needed to get the family back inside their home.

Offers for donations have already included sheet rock, lumber and firefighters' assistance with the repairs. TXU has removed and will not restore power to the residence until all work is completed in accordance with the family's wishes.

"At this time Robert does not have the funds to rebuild/repair all that was damaged today (Tuesday) so monetary donations would benefit his family the most," BFD said on Facebook.

The fire department post stated gift certificates, gift cards, cash, money orders or checks are the primary and most urgent need so that Mitchell can purchase the supplies for the repair/rebuild.

A clean queen-sized mattress without box springs or a bed frame. Clothing with sizes listed below have also been requested by his family:

Robert: 3XL Shirts, 44x30 pants, 10.5 shoe

Wendy: 3XL Shirt/Pants, 7.5 shoe

Marvin: 14 year old medium Shirt, 16 pant, 11.5 shoe

Abigail: 12 year old 16 youth shirt/pants size 7 shoe

4T and 5T pull ups for the babies is also a need.

Donations can be brought to the Brownsboro Fire Department station, located at 13851 State Highway 31 in Brownsboro across from the high school. Those with questions can message the Brownsboro Fire Department Facebook page.