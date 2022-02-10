x
Local News

Firefighter injured while battling blaze at Overton convenience store

Details are to what caused the fire and what injuries the firefighter sustained are unknown at this time.

OVERTON, Texas — A firefighter received minor injuries while battling a large fire at an Overton convenience store overnight.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Overton Fire Department and the New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quick Track #38 Exxon at 201 S Commerce St. in downtown Overton. 

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control  however the building received heavy damage.

Details are to what caused the blaze and what injuries the firefighter sustained are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

