Building destroyed in fire in Rusk County

Officials said the fire destroyed a building at the 11000 block of County Road 240 just west of State Highway 322.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire crews assisted in an building fire in Rusk County Tuesday night.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Support Director Michael Searcy, several fire departments responded to a detached outbuilding/apartment on fire at the 11000 block of County Road 240 just west of State Highway 322.

The residents of the home escaped without injuries, Searcy said.

Searcy said the likely caused of the fire was a burn barrel behind the home which burned grass underneath the apartment.

The structure is a likely a total loss, Searcy said.

The fire crews that assisted in this fire include Elderville - Lakeport VFD, Kilgore Fire, Henderson Fire, and Crims Chapel VFD, Rusk County Emergency Management and the Fire Marshal's Office.