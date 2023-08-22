15-acre wildfire forces dozens to be evacuated in Rusk County

Officials have blocked off County Road 4111 as they continue to contain the fire.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A 15-acre wildfire is forcing fire departments to evacuate along County Road 4111 in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, fire officials have evacuated about 30 people in the area off of County Road 4111.

Valdez said crews are trying to contain the fire but the wind is going in all directions.

Officials have blocked off County Road 4111. The only ones allowed in the area are fire personnel and people that are going to their homes to grab something quick, Valdez said.