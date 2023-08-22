Henderson County issues state of disaster declaration due to wildfires, loss of hay production

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County issued a declaration of disaster on Tuesday due to loss of hay production and the increasing threat of fire danger.
County Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration and wrote a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott citing the "extensive loss to agriculture resources including at least 80 percent loss to hay production and the ever-increasing threat of fire danger" as reasons for the declaration.
It will be in effect for seven days unless the commissioners court extends the order. Henderson County fire departments responded to 24 wildfires within the past week and 67 in August, the county said in a statement.
Henderson County's current Keetch-Byram Drought Index has increased to an average of 764. The scale goes up to 800 and is used to determine fire potential.
Henderson County is under a burn ban, and disaster declaration increases restrictions.
"Basically, if you have to strike a match or spark a lighter, don't do it," said Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.
This declaration prohibits:
- Outdoor burning of combustible materials in an outdoor environment by any person is prohibited. This means the use of fireworks, burning of trash, brush and open campfires, and materials used outdoors in activities that could result in a fire.
- The discarding of cigarettes/cigars or ashes unless each cigarette/cigar and ashes are deposited into an appropriate receptacle known to extinguish combustion and used for that purpose.
- Outdoor welding is allowed only under the following circumstances: (i) welding, cutting, and grinding associated with welding activities shall not take place when the wind is over 15 miles per hour; (ii) all easily cleared grass, leaves, brush and other easily combustible materials must be cleared with a 20-foot radius surrounding the area where activity is to take place before any welding, cutting or grinding begins; and, (iii) a spotter with water and a ready pressurized delivery system must be on hand before any welding, cutting or grinding begins and remain on hand until the activity is completed.