Henderson County issues state of disaster declaration due to wildfires, loss of hay production

Henderson County fire departments responded to 24 wildfires within the past week and 67 in August.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County issued a declaration of disaster on Tuesday due to loss of hay production and the increasing threat of fire danger.

County Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration and wrote a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott citing the "extensive loss to agriculture resources including at least 80 percent loss to hay production and the ever-increasing threat of fire danger" as reasons for the declaration.

It will be in effect for seven days unless the commissioners court extends the order. Henderson County fire departments responded to 24 wildfires within the past week and 67 in August, the county said in a statement.

Henderson County's current Keetch-Byram Drought Index has increased to an average of 764. The scale goes up to 800 and is used to determine fire potential.

Henderson County is under a burn ban, and disaster declaration increases restrictions.

"Basically, if you have to strike a match or spark a lighter, don't do it," said Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

