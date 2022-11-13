Bullard Main Street to be closed this week

City of Bullard announced that Main Street will be closed due to road construction.

TYLER, Texas — Beginning Monday Nov. 14, Main Street will be under construction and will be closed until the end of the week, The City of Bullard announced.

The city encourages drivers to pay close attention to traffic/detour signs indicating lane closures and to remain cautious of construction workers while traveling.

Contractors will begin work on Monday and finish at the end of the week with weather permitting.