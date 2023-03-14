Bullard teens, neighbors help first responders rescue woman who crashed into pond

The teens and neighbors jumped into the water when the air temperature was around 45 degrees, Fire Chief Peter Riley said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — Just 20 minutes before midnight Monday night, a woman crashed into a pond in the Bullard area. Her car was upside down in the water, and that's when Bullard teenagers and neighbors came to the rescue.

Bullard Fire Department Chief Peter Riley said the car went off the road and upside down into a pond near the intersection of FM 346 and Olivia Lane.

Ahead of first responders making it to the scene, Bullard teenagers, Sheane Congo and Kyle Schneider, and a neighbor, David Isbell, jumped into the water when the air temperature was around 45 degrees, Riley said.

Schneider's father Todd said that twins Derek and Drew Bowers and their father also jumped in to help the woman.

They managed to get the car right side up, allowing the woman to get some air, Riley said.



Bullard and Flint volunteer fire departments worked together to get the door open using extraction tools. Crews were able to get the woman out of the water and EMS assumed patient care, he said.

Riley said it was a great response and turnout to see for everyone involved in the rescue.