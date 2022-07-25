Canton issuing water conservation notice

According to the city of Canton, the stage one plan is in place based on a recommendation from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

CANTON, Texas — Due to weather conditions, the city of Canton is asking residents to conserve water as the city enters into a drought contingency plan.

Stage one means there are mild water shortage conditions and water customers are asked to voluntarily conserve water.

The city is asking residents to limit outdoor watering to 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. on even days if their address ends in an even number and on odd days if their address ends in an odd number.

Residents are also being asked to limit car washing and other non-essential water uses.