Car and motorcyclist collision leaves one dead in Winona

The driver of the motorcycle, 44-year-old, Tommy Anderson, of Longview was pronounced deceased at the scene.

WINONA, Texas — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash outside of Winona, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting.

On Wednesday, September 1, DPS troopers were called to SH 155 for reporters of a crash at 9:00 p.m.

The initial investigation shows that a 2012 Chrysler 200 was traveling north in the northbound lane of SH 155. For an as of yet undetermined reason, a 2009 Indian motorcycle was traveling south in the northbound lane of SH 155 with no lights on the motorcycle. Due to not being able to see the motorcycle, the Chrysler struck the motorcycle in a head-on collision.

The driver of the motorcycle, 44-year-old, Tommy Anderson, of Longview was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anderson's body was taken to the Lighthouse Professional Mortuary in Tyler.

The driver of the Chrysler 200, 18-year-old Payton Shaw of Winona, was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital with incapacitating injuries.