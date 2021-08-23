Tyler man dead after being struck by vehicle near Canton

The crash remains under investigation.

CANTON, Texas — A pedestrian is dead following a crash in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 10:40p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a wreck on SH 64 , just southeast of Canton.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the rive of an SUV, identified as Linda Glandt, 66, of Athens, was traveling west on SH 64 and struck a pedestrian on the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Devin M. Hill, 30, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Tyler funeral home.

It is unclear of Glandt sustained any injuries.