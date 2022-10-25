x
Accident occurred in Flint neighborhood Tuesday morning

The accident occurred around 7:00 a.m.

FLINT, Texas — The Gresham Fire Department responded to a car accident around 7:00 a.m. in a Flint neighborhood.

This involved two vehicles with one driving through a bedroom in a house on County Road 1215. Six people were injured, which includes one baby who has been airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.

Three injuries occurred from the vehicles while the other three were people inside the household.

As of 9:00 a.m., the road opened back up to traffic.

CBS19 will give updates once more information becomes available.

