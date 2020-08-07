Carthage ISD buys neck gaiters for all students, staff ahead of new school year

"The issue of wearing face masks has become a highly polarizing issue," CISD said in a statement. "It is the district's intent to give clear guidance to parents and staff members in order to help them navigate this issue with facts about the law. It is also the district's intent to create a policy that meets the diverse needs of all students and all staff."

"Again, I would like to stress that our No. 1 priority is educating every child in a safe environment," Superintendent John Wink said in a statement. :It is also our intent that we partner with all parents in meeting the needs of their children. The Carthage community has been extremely positive and flexible with all of the challenges the school has been presented since March 13, 2020, and we sincerely appreciate your support. We ask for your continued patience, understanding, and grace as we adapt to a decision that was presented before us yesterday. We also look forward to the start of school on August 12 with both face-to-face and at-home-learning options. More guidance will be given in the next week."