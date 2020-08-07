Carthage ISD buys neck gaiters for all students, staff ahead of new school year

CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage Independent School District (CISD) is being proactive in its approach to combat COVID-19 as students and staff return to school in the fall.
"The issue of wearing face masks has become a highly polarizing issue," CISD said in a statement. "It is the district's intent to give clear guidance to parents and staff members in order to help them navigate this issue with facts about the law. It is also the district's intent to create a policy that meets the diverse needs of all students and all staff."
In light of the Governor Greg Abbott's recent Executive Order requiring masks, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath issued additional guidance to schools regarding face masks at school.
Based on this guidance, CISD developed the following protocols for staff, students, and visitors specifically regarding face masks:
- CISD has purchased neck gaiters for all students and staff so that they can wear them in place of regular face masks.
- If parents or students prefer regular face masks, the TEA will deliver these to the district for distribution in the coming weeks.
- All CISD employees are required to wear face masks consistent with guidelines issued by Commissioner Morath.
- All CISD students are asked to wear face masks when inside CISD facilities or vehicles.
- UIL extracurricular guidance regarding face masks will be followed for all organizations.
- All visitors to CISD are required to wear face masks before entering any CISD facility.
- Exceptions to this policy are listed in the governor's executive order.
- These guidelines are subject to change if and when different guidance from national, state or local authorities is received.
"Again, I would like to stress that our No. 1 priority is educating every child in a safe environment," Superintendent John Wink said in a statement. :It is also our intent that we partner with all parents in meeting the needs of their children. The Carthage community has been extremely positive and flexible with all of the challenges the school has been presented since March 13, 2020, and we sincerely appreciate your support. We ask for your continued patience, understanding, and grace as we adapt to a decision that was presented before us yesterday. We also look forward to the start of school on August 12 with both face-to-face and at-home-learning options. More guidance will be given in the next week."