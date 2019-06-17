HAWKINS, Texas — The Hawkins Police Department is seeking the help of the public in identifying two juveniles who vandalized the city park.

According to the HPD, the juveniles were caught on camera knocking over trash cans and scattering the garbage around the park. Police say the duo even took food from the donation box and wasted it.

"We are working on identifying those juveniles and consequences will take effect," the HPD said in a Facebook post.

Officials say if this behavior continues, they will be forced to close the donation station.