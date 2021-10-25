Center man in critial condition after shooting, Nacogdoches County Sheriff asking for information

Bredyi Gonzales, 20, of Center, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and torso after being shot near Lone Star Church on CR 823.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and the Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that has left one man in critical condition in the ICU.

Police received a 911 call on Saturday, Oct. 23. at 8:41 p.m.

The caller sounded distressed and didn't give many details. The deputy with the NCSO found the victim, Bredyi Gonzales, 20, of Center, in his pickup truck on CR 823, near FM 343. Gonzales was transferred to a local hospital before being sent to another hospital in the greater East Texas area.

Gonzales sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

Law enforcement found that the shooting took place near Lone Star Church on CR 823. There is currently no evidence of a motive for the shooting.