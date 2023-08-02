Cherokee County officials investigating overnight homicide

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.

According to the CCSO, officials were called to the area of CR 3429, near Mt. Selman, around 2:20 a.m. When authorities arrived on scene, they determining a person died by homicide.

No arrests have been made and the Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the CCSO at (903) 683-2271.