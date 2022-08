"That is the only information we can release at this time," stated Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 30, 2022, and does not relate to the story.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of a barricaded person along CR 1516.

According to officials, the person is not a danger to the public.

"That is the only information we can release at this time," stated Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.