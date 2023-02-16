Chick-fil-A releases traffic map for opening of new Henderson restaurant

The new Chick-fil-A is located at 2416 U.S. Highway 79 S.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON, Texas — With the excitement for the new Chick-fil-A opening in Henderson, the restaurant has issued traffic flow maps ahead of the anticipated crowds this weekend.

According to Chick-fil-A, if the drive-thru line has extended past the entrance of the drive-thru, follow PLAN A to get into ordering line (see PLAN A route in the picture below). If needed, the restaurant will have people to direct traffic.

Plan B is in effect if the drive-thru line does not extend past the entrance to the drive-thru (see PLAN A route in the picture below).

The new Chick-fil-A is located at 2416 U.S. Highway 79 S.