x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Chick-fil-A releases traffic map for opening of new Henderson restaurant

The new Chick-fil-A is located at 2416 U.S. Highway 79 S.

More Videos

HENDERSON, Texas — With the excitement for the new Chick-fil-A opening in Henderson, the restaurant has issued traffic flow maps ahead of the anticipated crowds this weekend.

According to Chick-fil-A, if the drive-thru line has extended past the entrance of the drive-thru, follow PLAN A to get into ordering line (see PLAN A route in the picture below). If needed, the restaurant will have people to direct traffic.

Credit: Chick-fil-A Henderson

Plan B is in effect if the drive-thru line does not extend past the entrance to the drive-thru (see PLAN A route in the picture below).

Credit: Chick-fil-A Henderson

The new Chick-fil-A is located at 2416 U.S. Highway 79 S.

It’s time!!! We are happy to announce that we will be opening our doors this Thursday, February 16th at 6:30am. Thanks to everyone who had a hand in making this happen. We look forward to serving you.

Posted by Chick-fil-A Henderson, TX on Monday, February 13, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out