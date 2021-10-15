Christus Good Shepherd opens $8.5M heart institute in Longview

Next to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, the Christus Good Shepherd Heart and Vascular Institute will open to patients Monday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Cardiovascular surgeons and other members of the Christus Good Shepherd Health System gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion and opening of the $8.5 million cardiovascular care center in Longview.

Construction of the heart center began in January.

Chief of Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology Dr. Chris McClish said the facility makes for a more efficient visit for patients as well as for doctors, as they’ll all be under one roof, allowing them to collaborate closer to optimize patient outcomes.

“It’s really a big step for the services and the quality of services that we’re going to be able to offer here in Longview,” McClish said. “(Coronary heart disease) is … in a way, the biggest threat to the people in our community, so any amount of resources needs to take that into account when you consider where to spend money in the health care system.”