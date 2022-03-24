City of Cushing issues boil water notice due to severe storm damage

According to the notice, Cushing experienced damages during the storms that caused low distribution pressures, line breaks and water outages.

CUSHING, Texas — The city of Cushing in Nacogdoches County has issued a boil water notice due to damage caused by severe weather earlier this week.

According to the notice, Cushing experienced damages during the storms on Monday and Tuesday that caused low distribution pressures, line breaks and water outages.

Because of the damage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Cushing to notify all customers to boil their water before consuming the water, such as washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.