City of Cushing issues boil water notice due to severe storm damage

Local News

According to the notice, Cushing experienced damages during the storms that caused low distribution pressures, line breaks and water outages.

CUSHING, Texas — The city of Cushing in Nacogdoches County has issued a boil water notice due to damage caused by severe weather earlier this week. 

According to the notice, Cushing experienced damages during the storms on Monday and Tuesday that caused low distribution pressures, line breaks and water outages.

Because of the damage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Cushing to notify all customers to boil their water before consuming the water, such as washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking. 

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before drinking or consuming the water, which should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the notice. 

