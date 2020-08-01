JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The City of Jacksonville has named Joe Williams as their new police chief. He served as police chief with the Rusk Police Department since January 2017.

He is set to begin his duties as police chief on Feb. 7.

“I am confident that Joe Williams is a wonderful match for the City of Jacksonville," Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith said. “His deep understanding of the mechanics of police management and community engagement, coupled with his proven leadership, will be important assets for our City for years to come. We are confident that Joe’s experience and dedication to the profession of law enforcement will immensely benefit the Jacksonville Police Department and the City of Jacksonville as a whole.”

Williams is a Marine Corps veteran with 27-years of law enforcement experience, including over seven years of combined service as a Police Chief.

Williams’ resume includes achieving Recognized Police Agency status for three departments, management of up to 240 employees, and administration of budgets up-to $30-million as police chief of Celina, McKinney, and Rusk.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve within the Jacksonville Police Department,” Williams said. “I am committed to providing professional police services for our citizens in the furtherance of the City Council’s goal to improve the qualities of life for all. I’m appreciative of the confidence the City Manager has in my abilities to lead the agency.”

Williams served in the United States Marine Corps 1984 to 1992, and honorably discharged as an electronics technician Sergeant. His law enforcement service began with the Yuma County, Arizona Sheriff’s Department from 1990 to 1994. He continued with the Frisco Police Department from 1994 to 2007, where he rose from patrol officer to captain, Commander of the Operations Bureau.

He was police chief with the Celina Police Department from November 2007 to June 2011 and Deputy City Manager of McKinney from June 2011 to October 2012.

Prior to serving as police chief with the McKinney Police Department from October 2012 to June 2014. Williams worked in the private sector as a general manager at Tenant Tracker from August 2014 to April 2016 and as Vice President with JD Gray Group from April 2016 to January 2017.

Williams is president of the East Texas Police Chief’s Association, Program Manager, and Best Practices Assessor for the Texas Police Chief’s Association Best Practices Recognition Program.

He has held a Master Peace Office certification since 2003. He is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) Certified Instructor and Firearms Instructor and also a member of International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA), and Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT).

Williams earned a MS Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University and a BA Criminal Justice from Midwestern State University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Leadership Command College of LEMIT, and the School of Police Supervision’s Institute for Law Enforcement Administration.