City of Kilgore finalizes steps for $500,000 in state grant applications for sewer improvements

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore City Council members have voted to adopt an amended resolution authorizing their submission of an application for up to $500,000 in state grant funds which could help pay for city sewer improvements. The resolution also adopts civil rights and fair housing policies required for the grant to be awarded.

Resolution 23-22 was approved by council to support the city’s application for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant from Texas Department of Agriculture for the installation of a sewer collection system in eastern Kilgore.

City Manager Josh Selleck said city staff believe Kilgore is likely to receive the grant and are hard at work making sure every detail of the application is in order before submission.