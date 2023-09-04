City of Longview drops rap song to promote new service request app

The music video features a trio of rappers decked out in retro fashion and spitting lyrics about the city's service request app.

LONGVIEW, Texas — In need of a laugh and some helpful information, the city of Longview has just the thing for you!

The city of Longview on Friday dropped a rap single called “CitySend It” to promote its online and mobile request system CitySend. The music video features a trio of rappers decked out in retro fashion and spitting lyrics about the city's service request app.

According to the city of Longview, the app allows residents to identify issues and report those service requests directly to the city. People can upload photos or videos of the concern and mark the geographic location on a map.