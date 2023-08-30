City of Longview reports multiple facilities, intersections without power

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview has reported several facilities and many intersections are without power Wednesday morning because of a widespread power outage.
According to the city, the following offices and facilities are without power at this time:
- City Hall
- Longview Public Library
- Visit Longview Texas
- Housing and Community Services
- Development Services and Grant and Human Services
- The Longview Police Department (emergency services remain active)
- The Longview Fire Department Administration (emergency services remain active)
- Longview Parks Office
- Green Street Recreation Center
- Human Resources and Partners in Prevention
According to the SWEPCO outage map, 5,984 people are without power in Gregg County.
Residents are also urged to use caution while driving because many intersections are without power. The city will provide updates as more information becomes available.