City of Longview reports multiple facilities, intersections without power

The city will provide updates as more information becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview has reported several facilities and many intersections are without power Wednesday morning because of a widespread power outage.

According to the city, the following offices and facilities are without power at this time:

City Hall

Longview Public Library

Visit Longview Texas

Housing and Community Services

Development Services and Grant and Human Services

The Longview Police Department (emergency services remain active)

The Longview Fire Department Administration (emergency services remain active)

Longview Parks Office

Green Street Recreation Center

Human Resources and Partners in Prevention

According to the SWEPCO outage map, 5,984 people are without power in Gregg County.