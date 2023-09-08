City of Tyler OKs 2024 tax rate, budget without yet approving proposed increases to transit following public opposition

City officials have decided to hear recommendations and ideas on how to decrease the impact on the community. These issues will be discussed by council in October.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in August 2023.

Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved the 2023-24 tax rate and budget without approving the proposed increase of transit rates that would double cost across the board.

After hearing several comments against increasing the transit rates and canceling the Saturday service, city officials have decided to hear recommendations and ideas on how to decrease the impact on the community. These issues will be discussed at the city council meeting on Oct. 11.

Initially, the city budget included the doubling of most transit rates. Adults 12 and older would go from $1 to $2, children ages 6 to 11 would go from $0.50 to $1 and children age 5 and under will still get to ride free. Rates for seniors (age 65 and under) and people with disabilities would rise from $0.50 to $1.

Saturday services and the campus connect routes (stops at Tyler Junior College Main Campus, UT Tyler, and TJC West and connections to Broadway Express and Medical District) would also end due to low ridership. Paratransit service on Saturday would be available for medical needs only.

However, several people have spoken out against the rate hikes both at Tyler Transit public comment meetings and Wednesday's city council meeting.

Craig Ellis, community relations administrator for East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind, was among those who spoke in opposition of the transit service changes.

He coordinates transportation for the blind and impaired Lighthouse members and uses paratransit for himself as he is legally blind.

"I know a lot of people think paratransit is to get disabled people to the grocery store, to the doctor or something," Ellis said. "I have a very good salary job. I'm very happy with my job. I have to go to work five days a week and I use paratransit to get there and back everyday."

He noted that while the fixed routes are doubling, the paratransit services are 50 cents away from tripling.

Ellis also said the cancellation of the Saturday routes could lead to people losing their jobs.

"A lot of people that we (Lighthouse) serve in the community work on Saturday, and they depend on that to get to work and back," Ellis said.

He suggested reducing the rate of increase and saving the Saturday service.

Mayor Don Warren said he appreciated Ellis' comments and noted the rates have been the same since 1993, and maybe the cost should've been stair-stepped (steadily increased rather than all at once).

City Manager Ed Broussard said the transit issue will be on the agenda to discuss solutions on Oct. 11.

City of Tyler spokesperson Adriana Rodriguez said the rates, if they change, are currently set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, but amendments can be made to the budget in December.

Warren agreed that these transit issues need to be fleshed out and looked into further.

BUDGET AND TAX RATE

The budget includes increases for water and trash services and making improvements to streets, tourism and parks and prioritizing public safety.

The budget totals $241.4 million, an increase of nearly 6% from last year's total. Warren previously said this year's priorities include smooth roadways, better traffic flow, improved drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer systems and state-of-the-art tourism facilities.

The city of Tyler said $21 million of the budget will be invested in traffic signal improvements, street reconstruction and increasing drainage capacity using the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.

This year's tax rate will be 0.24792 cents. This is a decrease from 0.26185 cents under the 2023 budget. Due to a rise in property values in Tyler, homeowners will see an average of $112.62 annual tax increase. The values for the average home in Tyler rose by about 23%.

Through the new property tax revenue, the city of Tyler will receive $28.2 million in revenue, making up 31% of the general fund.

Both the tax rate and budget will go into effect Oct. 1.

WATER AND TRASH RATES

The average Tyler Water Utilities customer will see 51-cent increase in water and sewer collection.

TWU is continuing with phase two of moving into a uniform volumetric rate, meaning a person pays the same rate regardless of how much water they use. In the 2023 fiscal year budget, the city of Tyler moved from a declining rate structure (where water and sewer services are cheaper when a person uses the service more) to the uniform volumetric rate.

In August 2022, City Manager Edward Broussard said this new method promotes water conservation and equity within Tyler's water system. The uniform rate is getting phased in over a five-year period.

Regarding the sewer service, the city of Tyler has to add a regulatory compliance fee of $6.28 for the debt on the rehabilitation of Tyler's sanitary sewer system. In 2017, the city signed an agreement with the federal government requiring $250 million go toward wastewater system improvements by April 2027.

Trash collection rates will rise by $1.85 monthly under this proposal. The city said twice-weekly collection and special pickups in the year will remain.

Overall, customers will see an average increase between in $9.16 and $11.51 due to the rises in water, sewer and trash rates.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Funds for the Tyler Police Department and the Tyler Fire Department will rise by 7.93% from last year. The police will receive $36.4 million in funding, while the fire department will get $25.1 million.

According to the city, the police and fire departments will receive a roughly $2 million pay raise for police and fire to help with recruiting and retention.

The city of Tyler will fund two new fire engines for $1.6 million. This will help residents and businesses maintain the benefit of reduced insurance premiums, which resulted from the fire department getting an improved insurance rating in 2021.

STREET AND TRAFFIC IMPROVEMENT

Among street improvements is the continuation of the Traffic Signalization Modernization Project, a phased plan that seeks to improve traffic flow by retiming lights at prioritized intersections. A total of $12.9 million has been allocated from the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund to street reconstruction projects and the fourth phase of this project.

Also a part of funding toward the streets is $423,500 for Tyler's historic brick street repairs and maintenance, $165,000 for public alley repairs and maintenance and almost $1.5 million for the general fund street improvement.

City crews will also convert medians with trees and shrubbery into concrete-only medians to reduce maintenance costs to taxpayers in the future. The cost for this is $150,000.

Similar to last year, the city is allocating $200,000 to remove substandard structures in the city and another $100,000 for tree removal in anticipation of future storms.

TOURISM

A notable part of the city's tourism projects is completing the renovation of the historic Mayfair dance hall, located at 411 Fair Park Drive, that sits on the East Texas State Fairgrounds and once served as a significant concert venue for many famous musicians.

Artists who performed at the Mayfair include Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash & June Carter, Hank Williams, Bob Barker and David Allen Coe.

Other renovations are centered around the Tyler Rose Garden Center, including five-year phased plan to convert the rose beds from rail ties to stamped concrete, building a pergola (a shaded walkway) and updating the building's interior.

The budget will fund the reconstruction of two of Lindsey Park's softball fields with decomposed granite to drain properly in order to play safely after the rain. Three soccer fields will also get rebuilt.

Officials will dedicate $400,000 toward renovating W.E. Winters Park, located on Peach Avenue and south of Peete Elementary School. The park features picnic areas, a pavilion, playground, basketball and multipurpose courts and a 0.4-mile concrete walking trail.

The city is planning on reinstating a previous position into its workforce, parks tourism manager. The proposed salary and expense for the job will be $84,560.

Out of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund, over $672,000 would be allocated to tourism and trails, specifically for the second phase of expanding Legacy Trail.

Legacy Trail, which is 4.5 miles and opened in July 2019. The 10-foot wide concrete path runs on the eastern and western sides of Old Jacksonville Highway; running Toll 49 and continuing toward Flint, according to the city of Tyler. The website states there are possible plans to expand northward to the South Tyler Trails linking the Rose Rudman Recreational Trail.

MOWING ROOMBAS AND AN ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREE

Under the tourism funding, this year's budget will fund an artificial Christmas tree for the downtown square to be used during the holiday season. Traditionally, the city has brought in a large real Christmas tree annually from a local tree farm.

The cost for this artificial tree to use in place of a real tree would be $30,000.