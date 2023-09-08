City of Tyler issues boil water notice after e. coli found in sample

The city of Tyler said there is currently no timeline for rescinding the notice, but TWU customers should brace for at least 24 hours.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler has issued a boil water notice after crews found e. coli in a sample in central Tyler.

According to the announcement on Friday afternoon, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Tyler public water system to notify Tyler Water Utilities customers to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

The reason is a single routine sample site test showed the presence of e. coli, which was followed by a repeat sample at the same site in central Tyler showing the presence of total coliform. The e. coli was only found in one sample site out of the many tested, the city statement read.

This notice only affects TWU customers, not those who have Southern Utilities.

Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said district officials are loading up thousands of water bottles and headed to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium for the home game Friday night.

E. coli are bacteria that indicates water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Pathogens in these wastes can cause effects like diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. Infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems can face more severe effects.

"Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions," the city said.

To protect against harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before drinking or any human consumption. This water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

TWU crews are flushing the water system and taking additional samples to make sure sufficient levels of disinfectant are present.

The city's statement said the Northeast Texas Public Health District laboratory will test samples from the field after an 18-hour incubation period. If those results are negative, the boil water notice could be rescinded by mid-day Saturday.

Once boiling water is not necessary, customers will be notified through a similar notice.

The city of Tyler suggested instead of boiling water people can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water.

"Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need," the city statement read.