Whitehouse puts up Christmas tree in its park ahead of festivities

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The city of Whitehouse is getting into the holiday season by putting up the Christmas tree ahead of its Christmas in the Park event in a few weeks.
Workers put the tree together Wednesday morning at the City Park, located at E. Main St. in Whitehouse.
Whitehouse City Manager Leslie Black said the Christmas in the Park event on Saturday, Dec. 3 will include ice skating, performances, a parade, an outdoor movie and tree lighting.
"Everybody gets very festive and excited for the holidays. And we're really excited to have everyone come together," Black said. "Just come out and enjoy all the things that we have going on. We'll be excited to show them what the Whitehouse community is all about."
Schedule of events:
- 5K at 8 a.m.
- Ice skating from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Food trucks from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Parade at 3:30 p.m.
- Tree lighting at 6 p.m.
- Outdoor movie at 6:30 p.m.
