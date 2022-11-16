x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Whitehouse puts up Christmas tree in its park ahead of festivities

Whitehouse City Manager Leslie Black said the Christmas in the Park event on Dec. 3 will include ice skating, performances, a parade and an outdoor movie.

More Videos

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The city of Whitehouse is getting into the holiday season by putting up the Christmas tree ahead of its Christmas in the Park event in a few weeks. 

Workers put the tree together Wednesday morning at the City Park, located at E. Main St. in Whitehouse.

Whitehouse City Manager Leslie Black said the Christmas in the Park event on Saturday, Dec. 3 will include ice skating, performances, a parade, an outdoor movie and tree lighting.

"Everybody gets very festive and excited for the holidays. And we're really excited to have everyone come together," Black said. "Just come out and enjoy all the things that we have going on. We'll be excited to show them what the Whitehouse community is all about."

Schedule of events:

  • 5K at 8 a.m. 
  • Ice skating from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Vendors from  9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Food trucks from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Parade at 3:30 p.m.
  • Tree lighting at 6 p.m.
  • Outdoor movie at 6:30 p.m.
Credit: CBS19
Credit: CBS19
Credit: CBS19
Credit: CBS19

RELATED: LIST: Where to volunteer, donate in East Texas this holiday season

RELATED: LIST: Holiday events in East Texas

Before You Leave, Check This Out