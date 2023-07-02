Smith County commissioners hear concerns regarding integrity of 2020 presidential election

“There was a lot of inconsistency,” said JoAnne Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America We The People.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Concerned citizens appeared before Smith County’s Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning to express their feelings about what they allege was a lack of voter integrity regarding the 2020 presidential election.

“There was a lot of inconsistency,” said JoAnne Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America We The People.

Fleming cited issues that were reportedly found after an extensive investigation launched in May by Grassroots and Texas Voter Verification. After interviewing voters in the county and reviewing results and records, findings revealed chain of command issues, inaccurate or missing logs, and improper procedures.