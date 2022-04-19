New location for Cotton Patch Cafe in Palestine

The restaurant will officially open at 11 am, with remarks by Todd McEvoy, Cotton Patch Cafe’s executive vice president of operations, starting at 10:45 am.

**EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in March 2022.

Cotton Patch Cafe is opening a new location in Palestine on April 23.

To celebrate the 26th anniversary, the restaurant is opening a newly constructed restaurant with over 4,500 square-feet of dining space. The new space will be located at 2036 Crockett Road.

The restaurant will officially open at 11 am, with remarks by Todd McEvoy, Cotton Patch Cafe’s executive vice president of operations, starting at 10:45 am.

There will also be a ribbon cutting by McEvoy in addition to a check donation to the East Texas Food Bank before the official opening.

“Palestine is a wonderful community and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring them delicious homestyle dishes in the new space,” said McEvoy. “It was important to us to revitalize our commitment to the community by reinvesting in this new location, which helps us better serve the Home of the Wildcats.”

Throughout the day, patrons can partake in a bounce house; take pictures with Chicken Fried Freddy, the restaurant's mascot; and free desserts with the purchase of an entrée.

The restaurant will be open until 10 pm on opening day to allow for everyone to get food and enjoy the festivities.