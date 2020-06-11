COURT RECORDS: Smith County Pct. 2 constable indicted for official oppression, charged with prostitution

Court records indicate Joshua Black is facing charges of official oppression and prostitution.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County law enforcement officer is facing charges of official oppression and prostitution.

According to Smith County judicial records, Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black was indicted for official oppression on Thursday, Nov. 5 in the 114th District Court. Online records indicate Black was also charged with prostitution in County Court at Law 2.

Black was appointed by the Smith County Commissioners Court to fill the two-year unexpired term after Andy Dunklin vacated the office to become Justice of the Peace. Black was sworn in to serve on Jan. 1, 2019. He was re-elected to a four-year term during Tuesday's election.

Black has more than 17 years of experience with Smith County as a jailer and a deputy, and has many hours of criminal investigative training.



Black served briefly in the Texas State Guard, receiving a regimental commanders award before he worked at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, in the jail from 2002 to 2007, then on patrol from 2007 to 2014. Prior to taking over for Dunklin, Black worked as deputy constable for Precinct 2 for more than four years.