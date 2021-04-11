UPDATE: No students injured following crash involving Bullard ISD bus, pickup

Details regarding injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

BULLARD, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a crash involving a Bullard ISD bus and a pickup.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on Highway 155 at the FM 2261 intersection, near Brookshire's.

Bullard ISD says bus #28 was involved in the crash and two students were on board.

"Medical personnel is on scene and assisting the driver," BISD said. "A second bus is on its way to continue the morning route."