Man with undiagnosed dementia found at residence on Highway 110

Ybarra has undiagnosed dementia and becomes disoriented and confused easily, according to family and friends.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man with undiagnosed dementia who went missing near Lindale has been found alive at home on State Highway 110.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found extremely hot and thirsty.

"He is receiving medical attention and will recover," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Ybarra had been reported missing Sunday from FM 1253 near Lindale.

Ybarra's son detailed that the pair were attending a church retreat at the location when his father walked off.