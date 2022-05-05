Michelle Gamboa wins Dist. 5 seat on Longview City Council

Gamboa will replace David Wright and represent the Northwest Longview, which includes the Spring Hill area.

LONGVIEW, Texas — After a highly-contested election season, Northwest Longview has selected their new representative.

Michelle Gamboa, 27, will replace David Wright who chose not to seek his final three-year term on the council.

Gamboa, the operations director at her family's roofing business, is a Spring Hill ISD alum who moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 7. She then attended Texas A&M University.

She is funding chair of the Junior League of Longview and is a member of the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, according to the Longview News-Journal.