Michelle Gamboa wins Dist. 5 seat on Longview City Council

LONGVIEW, Texas — After a highly-contested election season, Northwest Longview has selected their new representative.
Michelle Gamboa, 27, will replace David Wright who chose not to seek his final three-year term on the council.
Gamboa, the operations director at her family's roofing business, is a Spring Hill ISD alum who moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 7. She then attended Texas A&M University.
She is funding chair of the Junior League of Longview and is a member of the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, according to the Longview News-Journal.
